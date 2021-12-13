Community Market in Edwards closed for move to Northstar Plaza

The Community Market will move out of its old Edwards location and into the Northstar Plaza located at 429 Edwards Access Road.

Courtesy photo

The Edwards location of The Community Market, a food bank operated by Eagle Valley Community Foundation, will be closed this week as the organization moves to a new location in Northstar Plaza.

The food bank’s Gypsum location at 760 Lindbergh Drive, Unit 7, will remain open during its typical business hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Community Market in Edwards will reopen in its new location at 429 Edwards Access Road, Suite #A202, on Dec. 21. The Edwards location will continue offering no-cost groceries from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The new location is in the heart of the Northstar Plaza now owned by Vail Health, which will eventually become a behavioral health and community resource hub.

“We are so thankful to Vail Health for our new home in the Northstar complex,” said Anne Redden, programs and operations manager for The Community Market, in a news release.

“This large, dedicated market space helps ensure that we will be able to provide our community with the same vast array and abundance of fresh produce, protein and dairy groceries (as well as shelf stable pantry items) being offered at our primary location in Gypsum,” Redden said.

Vail Health bought the two existing buildings at 429 Edwards Access Road back in 2019 and plans to construct a medical campus anchored by a behavioral health center that will include a 28-bed in-patient facility.

The development plan for the new campus, known as the Northstar Center, was recently approved by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

For questions regarding the temporary closure of The Community Market in Edwards, contact the food bank’s main location at 970-328-7900.

To learn more about Eagle Valley Community Foundation, visit Eaglevalleycf.org or call 970-855-2386.