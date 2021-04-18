Community Pride Highway Cleanup set for May 1, with 2 years of trash awaiting volunteers

The annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup is a rite of spring for teams throughout the valley. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 logistic complications, and, as such, the workload needed is larger than ever to remove the two-year accumulation of trash.

With the cancellation of the 20th annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup last year, teams throughout the valley are gearing up to remove more trash than in typical years along the main roadways of Eagle County. Eagle River Watershed Council, the host organization, predicts that despite the additional year’s trash, this year’s event will not surpass the 50 tons of trash collected at the inaugural event.

The 21st annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup will take place on Saturday, May 1, and registration is required by Friday.

The Community Pride Highway Cleanup is a hallmark event of Eagle River Watershed. Nearly 1,000 volunteers from local businesses and organizations, as well as families and friends, will show their dedication to the Eagle River Valley by forming teams to clean up more than 140 miles of Eagle County roadways.

To meet required regulations, the thank-you barbecue that traditionally follows the event has been canceled. The Watershed Council does intend to hold the barbecue again in the years to come, and believes the swelling of community pride following this event will remain, despite the absence of the celebratory barbecue.

The registration deadline to participate in the event is Friday at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, email cleanup@erwc.org .

Eagle River Watershed Council is a community-supported 501c(3) organization with the mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at 970-827-5406 or visit erwc.org to learn more.