Coroner: Deputy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Eagle County Sheriff's Deputy Tayler Esslinger died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Garfield County coroner announced Tuesday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office photo

The coroner in neighboring Garfield County announced Tuesday that an Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First responders found Tayler Esslinger, 26, dead in his truck Friday morning after searchers spent three days looking for him. He was found near Willow Creek on Deep Creek Road in the eastern edge of Garfield County, the southeast Flat Tops area. A HAATS Colorado National Guard helicopter crew spotted his black Ram truck at 9:35 a.m. Friday.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire announced Tuesday afternoon that he had ruled Esslinger’s death a suicide.

Esslinger, an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy, spent 12 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Gypsum Fire Protection District. He graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 2012.

After Esslinger went missing a week ago, family and friends immediately began searching and soon were joined by dozens of other volunteers. By Friday, more than 75 volunteers had joined the search in addition to crews of first responders.

“The love and support this community has shown in the search for Tayler has been beyond words,” Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said Friday after Esslinger was found. “This support has been a comfort to his family, friends, coworkers, and the entire community.”

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.