Difference Maker Build Day slated for September 21

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley's next build day will be on September 21.

Habitat for Humanity/Courtesy Photo

IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org

Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.

As part of the Habitat Vail Valley’s Build, Roberts will be honored as Legislature of the Year, an award for his housing advocacy.

“Habitat for Humanity is grateful to the legislators that have recognized the housing crisis Colorado is currently facing and are working to find creative and practical solutions,” Karen Kallenberg, HFHC executive director, said. Both Representative Roberts and Representative Bradfield served as prime sponsors for HB22-1304 that created two grant programs providing funding to local governments and community partners to provide more Coloradans a safe, affordable home.

Representatives from Eagle County Government, area towns and local businesses will come together to work on the eight homes under construction at Stratton Flats in Gypsum.

“As we celebrate building our 100th home, we recognize the partnerships that helped make it possible — local leaders and government employees — share our passion and vision to build permanently affordable homes for locals,” Elyse Howard, Habitat Vail Valley’s director of development, said.

Representative Roberts served as chair of the Affordable Housing Transformation Task Force in 2021 and 2022. His leadership helped to craft and pass the largest single-year investment in affordable housing in Colorado’s history.

“Representative Roberts’ hard work and dedication this past year will forever change the landscape of affordable housing in Colorado,” Kallenberg said, “[He and Representative Mary Bradfield] have championed affordable homeownership through their leadership, prioritization of resources and willingness to collaborate on solutions.”

The Colorado State Legislature made housing a priority as COVID-19 forever changed the housing landscape. Homeownership is less attainable in 2022 than it was in 2019. COVID-19 exacerbated the problem: In communities where workforce housing was already scarce, the influx of remote workers pushed homeownership further out of reach of our local workforce, decimating available stock.

Over the next three years, Habitat Vail Valley will increase the number of units built to 40 — a fifty percent increase over previous years. By 2024, 46 additional families will have a solid foundation for their future. Habitat for Humanity is the only organization in Eagle County that has built permanently affordable homes every year since 1995.

2022 Legislators of the Year honorees include:

Representative Dylan Roberts is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 26. He assumed office in January 2019. Representative Roberts serves as Chair for the Business Affairs and Labor Committee, and sits on the Agriculture, Livestock & Water, Legislative Audit, and Judiciary committees.

Representative Mary Bradfield is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 21. She assumed office in January 2021. Representative Bradfield serves on Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services and State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs committees.

Award presentations:

Habitat for Humanity of Colorado will be presenting Representative Mary Bradfield with her award on September 17 in Colorado Springs and Representative Dylan Roberts with his award on September 21 in Gypsum, as part of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s Difference Maker Build.