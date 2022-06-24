Drop your primary ballots at vote centers and drop boxes

The deadline has passed for ballots to be mailed to voters, so voters who need to pick up a ballot or vote in person must visit an Eagle County vote center. At vote centers, citizens can register to vote, update their voter registration, replace a ballot, vote in person, drop off a voted ballot, or use an ADA-accessible ballot marking device.



Vote centers are located in Eagle at the Eagle County Government Building, in Avon at the town of Avon Municipal Building, and in El Jebel at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The vote center in Vail, at the Grand View Room atop the Lionshead parking structure, opened Friday, June 24. Vote centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday until Election Day and will be open Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Election Day, June 28, Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations may be found online at Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/vspclocationsdatestimes .



Unaffiliated voters who received both a Democratic and Republican party ballot should only return one voted ballot. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.



Voted ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 28. At this time, voters are encouraged to return their ballot by drop-box rather than by mail to ensure their ballot is received by the June 28 deadline. 24-hour drop-boxes are located in Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle, Gypsum, El Jebel, and Basalt. Locations maybe found online at Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/24hrballotboxlocations



Eagle County voters may also track their ballot for the 2022 Primary Election using BallotTrax, a mail ballot locator and notification system. Voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting Eagle.ballottrax.net or GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”



For more information on Eagle County’s 2022 Primary Election please visit http://www.EagleCounty.us/vote or email elections@eaglecounty.us .