Eagle Birding Club hosts planned bird count on Jan. 5

When: Saturday; event begins with coffee at 8:30 a.m. and will end with a pot luck around 2 p.m.

Where: Count circles from the Dotsero-Sweetwater area to the Eagle area. Maps will be provided.

EAGLE — Local birders from the Eagle Birding Club will gather for the National Audubon Society's Eagle area Christmas Bird Count, set for Saturday, Jan. 5.

Birders of all skill levels are invited to participate in count circles from the Dotsero-Sweetwater area to the Eagle area. Maps will be provided and pairing of birders will be done according to skill level and route needs. There is no fee to participate.

"The event is an introduction to area birds, destinations and a satisfying way to socialize with other bird nerds," said organizer Jan Fedrizzi, of Eagle.

The Christmas Bird Count is a long-standing program of the National Audubon Society, an organization with more than 100 years of citizen science involvement. The early winter bird census is where thousands of volunteers from the U. S., Canada and other countries in the Western Hemisphere cast about for birds, document species and numbers of birds.

According to the National Audubon Society, the data collected by observers over the past century has allowed researchers, conservation biologists and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, doughnuts and assignments for the day. After the count, a compilation of data and a potluck will be held about 2 p.m. at the Fedrizzi residence. Soup and hot drinks will be provided and potluck dishes are happily welcomed.

To RSVP for the event or for more information about the itinerary, meeting addresses and necessary supplies, email fedrizzi64@centurytel.net.