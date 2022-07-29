Eagle County Conservation District selling drought-tolerant grass seed to help save water

Are you a homeowner or land manager looking to save precious water, encourage resilient vegetation and help preserve the health of the soil?

The Eagle County Conservation District has a solution for you — and is now taking reservations for seed for a variety of drought-tolerant and native grass seed mixes for fall and spring of 2023 planting

Whether you’re looking for an aesthetically beautiful, yet drought-tolerant lawn, or a native mountain or pasture mix, the Conservation District has an option for you. Each mix is adapted for dry mountain conditions, reclamation purposes, and water conservation.

To learn more about this program, the no-till drill, and other projects, visit EagleCountyCD.com/seed-sale or call Laura Bohannon at 970-445-0307.

Supplies are limited so get your order in prior to Sept. 23.