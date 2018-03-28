Eagle County names Gypsum’s Jeff Shroll as sole manager finalist

EAGLE — Long-time Gypsum Town Manager Jeff Shroll is the sole finalist for Eagle County manager.

The Eagle County commissioners made the manager announcement Wednesday. Shroll, 49, has served as Gypsum town manager for 24 years. A mandated 14-day public notice period now begins, after which the county can make a formal offer.

"After 24 years of an amazing run with some amazing people, I was ready for a little change of scenery," Shroll said following Wednesday's announcement. "But I still get to stay in the same community, which is important to me and my family."

Shroll was among four candidates interviewed by the commissioners. The opening generated a field of 50 applicants. Panels comprised of community leaders, elected officials, county directors and employees provided input on two semi-finalists for the position.

"Jeff's passion for community service and involvement are evident in both his professional and personal life," said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. "He is a trusted and innovative leader both locally and statewide, and we are thrilled he is bringing those skills to Eagle County government."

Knows the issues

As he looks at taking over as county manager, Shroll said he is excited to be working with the commissioners and the county staff. After 24 years in Gypsum, he also believes he has a strong grasp on the issues Eagle County is facing.

"Gypsum and the county share the same housing issues and development issues and high cost of health care issues," Shroll said. He also noted the town and county also both boast a great quality of life.

During his 24-year tenure at Gypsum, Shroll has seen the town grow from a population of approximately 1,800 to more than 8,000. He has overseen projects ranging from the town's economic development initiatives and comprehensive recreation plan, to infrastructure improvements including Gypsum's recreation center, town hall, and water and wastewater plants.

In addition, Shroll has shepherded collaborative efforts on affordable housing, expansion of the LEDE reservoir, construction of Costco, annexation of the Eagle County Regional Airport and the acquisition of the Dry Lake Open Space property.

Change takes time

As he contemplates transition, Shroll said a schedule for his move hasn't been set. First, the 14-day notice period has to pass and after that, Shroll wants to make sure Gypsum is prepared before he sets a firm departure date.

"This has been such a great place for me I want to continue to help Gypsum succeed," Shroll said.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney noted Shroll's fit within the community as well as within the organization. "We have terrific leaders in place, and his skills will be a perfect complement to the team," she said.

Shroll holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Western State College of Colorado and a master's in public administration from the University of Colorado at Denver.

"I'm looking forward to working with Jeff on the county's highest priorities including affordable housing, accessible health care and mental health services, climate action, early childhood care and learning, economic development, and multi-modal transportation systems," said Commissioner Jill Ryan.

Shroll and his wife Elizabeth live in Gypsum and have three daughters aged 16, 14 and 12.