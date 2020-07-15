Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO named to National EMS Management Association Board of Directors

Eagle County Paramedics Services CEO Christopher Montera was recently elected to the board of the National EMS Management Association for his first term. He will serve a two-year term and join the 10 member board of directors charged with leading the strategic and operational direction of NEMSMA.

NEMSMA is a professional association of EMS leaders dedicated to the discovery, development, and promotion of excellence in leadership and management in EMS systems, regardless of EMS system model, organizational structure or agency affiliation. The board consists of EMS professionals from around the country.

“It is an honor to be elected by my peers to serve on the NEMSMA Board of Directors,” Montera said in a release. “It’s impossible to think that one can just sit back and wait for change. By serving, I can help ensure that we’re making improvements for our patients and to the industry.”

Montera is active in the EMS. He constantly advocates for education, reform and better payment models. In addition to this appointment, he is the treasurer for the Central Mountains RETAC and EMS Association of Colorado.

Eagle County Paramedic Services operates ambulances using five stations from Gypsum to Vail, with up to 13 ambulances providing 24-7, 365-day coverage. Last year, Eagle County Paramedic Services answered 5,900 calls from Vail Pass to Hanging Lake. ECPS transports people having medical emergencies, conducts community health services to underserved people in Eagle County and also conducts education and training programs. For more information about the district, visit eaglecountyparamedics.com or call 970-926-5270.