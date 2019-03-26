Eagle County preps roundup: Vail Mountain lax holds off Littleton

EAST VAIL — Break up Vail Mountain School lacrosse.

After an 0-4 start, the Gore Rangers have won two in a row after knocking off Littleton, 9-8, on Monday at venerable Bandoni Alumni Field.

VMS seems to be following the pattern of young, but talented team, losing a few close games early (Steamboat Springs in triple overtime and Eagle Valley by one goal) and finally winning a tight one.

“It’s nice being on the other end of things,” VMS coach Bobby Ecker said. “We still have a lot to learn. We were up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. It was still a great win.”

One of the things with “young and talented” is learning how to close games, something to which Ecker was referring.

That will come, particularly as the team seems to bouncing back nicely from an 0-4 start.

Becker Dienst and Mackay Pattison both had hat tricks. Both are sophomores. The old man — OK, he’s just a senior — Shane Cole had two goals and two helpers. Henry Hancock and Burke Fancher were also on the score sheet.

Freshman Cole Pattison came off the bench in the fourth quarter and was a big presence on defense.

VMS hosts 5A Palmer today at 4 p.m.

Not that anyone would be looking, but VMS is No. 18 in the rating-percentage index with 16 teams advancing to the playoffs. It just happens that No. 16 is Summit County, No. 17 is Eagle Valley and No. 19 is Battle Mountain. Please don’t ask how VMS is behind Summit County, while ahead of Battle Mountain, based on head-to-head results.

Blairs, Huskies still fast

BROOMFIELD — On the trail or on the oval, some things don’t change.

Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain track and field still look solid as winter finally eases its grip on Colorado.

Devils junior Joslin Blair won the open 1,600 meters on Saturday at the Broomfield Shootout with a time of 5 minutes, 9.21 seconds. It’s not really a surprise that Blair won the mile — she is the defending 4A state champ at that discipline.

What’s fun to see is that in her first outing at 1,600 this season, she was only about 3 seconds off the time that won the distance at state last season (5:06.22).

Freshman Samantha Blair, just as she did in cross-country, is showing to be a quick study. This Blair won the 800 on Saturday with a 2:17.50.

Just about as shocking is that Battle Mountain has a good 3,200-meter relay team. The two-time state defending champions in 4-by-8 won in 9:47.18. For those of you scoring at home, that was Sofia Piliero, Grace Johnson, Lizzy and Naomi Harding.

Not that anyone would be looking, but that 9:47.18 is that fastest time so far this year in the state in the 3,200. It’s not like Huskies coach Rob Parish obsesses over milesplit.com. Do note that Niwot, another familiar face in running, hasn’t put together it’s top four in the event, but it’s a good start for Battle Mountain.

And, yes, Joslin Blair’s time puts her in the catbird’s seat in the mile as well.

Both the Devils and Huskies have the week off for spring break before the the Eagle Valley Invite on April 6.

VMS soccer moves to 4-1

EAST VAIL — Vail Mountain soccer lost to 3A Delta, 3-2, on Saturday, but beat 4A Summit County, which makes perfect sense for a 2A-sized school playing as a 3A squad.

Got that?

In fairness, Delta is darn good and was a stiff early test for VMS. Nonetheless, the disposition of the group’s psyche was not disturbed too greatly under variegated skies.

And then VMS bopped the Tigers on goals by Anwyn Urquhart, Stella Addis, Marley Chappel and Maddy Cooper.

Not that anyone would be looking — we know for a fact that coach Bob Bandoni isn’t — but VMS (4-1) is No. 19 in the RPI. The Gore Rangers host Moffat County on Saturday at 1 p.m.