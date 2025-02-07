Eagle County School District to host county spelling bee

The Eagle County School District is hosting a county-wide spelling bee at Eagle Valley Middle School beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

The Eagle County School District will hold a county-wide spelling bee on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Elementary and middle school students from Berry Creek Middle School, Eagle County Charter Academy, Eagle Valley Middle School, Edwards Elementary School, Gypsum Creek Middle School, Homestake Peak School, Red Hill Elementary School, Red Sandstone Elementary School, Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, Vail Mountain School, Stone Creek Charter Academy and St. Clare of Assisi School will have the opportunity to compete for the title of Spelling Bee Champion. Elementary and middle school students spell-off in one competition.

Eagle Valley Middle School will host the competition, which will kick off at 6 p.m.

Each school will conduct their own spelling bee for their students, and the top five finishers for each school will be invited to compete in the county-wide spelling bee. The top three contenders from the district bee will go onto the regional online bee in March. School spelling bee competitions were held starting the week of Jan. 13.

Families, students, and members of the community are invited to attend the county-wide spelling bee and support local students. Admission is free.