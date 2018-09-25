Eagle County seeks public input on Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan via online survey

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Emergency Management, along with participating municipalities and special districts, is updating the countywide Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan.

County residents are asked to provide feedback via a Hazard Mitigation Public Opinion Survey that will help identify hazards of concern to the community. The results from this survey will be used to prioritize hazards and identify potential measures to mitigate the effects they may have on areas and communities within Eagle County. The public opinion survey can be found at goo.gl/fkwQ38 and is open until Sunday, Sept. 30.

The Eagle County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan identifies natural and man-made hazards that are likely to impact areas of Eagle County and helps to identify measures to lessen the impacts of those hazards. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that this plan be updated every five years.

Contact Eagle County Emergency Manager Barry Smith at 970-328-3545 or barry.smith@eaglecounty.us for more information.