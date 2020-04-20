Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeking man who allegedly coughed on groceries at Edwards’ Village Market
Man is believed to be a local resident
Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a male believed to be a local resident of Edwards who is a suspect in an incident at the Village Market in Edwards.
The suspect refused to comply with the Village Market’s (and Eagle County public health order) policy of keeping 6 feet away from customers and employees. He was allegedly asked by a store employee to step back and then went on a rant of how the employee was falling for the “media hype.” The suspect then allegedly got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.
These actions are a direct violation of the public health orders currently in place that have been issued by the state and Eagle County.
If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online athttp://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.
Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
