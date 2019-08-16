Eagle County under ‘Red Flag’ fire warning starting at noon today

EAGLE COUNTY — A red flag fire warning has been issued for areas of Eagle County below 7,500 feet in elevation. That means Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for all areas of unincorporated Eagle County except federally-managed lands.

A Red Flag warning means weather conditions exist that are conducive to the spread of wildfire. That includes warm temperatures and strong winds. Given the weather forecast, the Red Flag warning could be extended into the weekend.

Eagle County earlier this year passed an ordinance that automatically triggers fire restrictions in unincorporated Eagle County whenever the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag warning.

Those restrictions include:

• All personal use of fireworks is prohibited.

• Any fire not within a permanently constructed fire pit, ring, or grate is prohibited on public or private land.

• Fires are prohibited within portable devices (chimineas, grills and tiki torches with no shut-off valve) on undeveloped lands.

• Smoking outdoors is prohibited in an area that is not cleared of all combustible materials.

• No explosive targets or incendiary (tracer) rounds are allowed. These are never allowed on federal lands.

• Using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device is prohibited.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame is prohibited in an area that is not cleared of at least 10 feet in diameter and the user is not in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Allowed uses include:

• Professional fireworks displays.

• Fires contained within a permanently constructed fire pit, ring or grate on private land; or within a fee-charged public recreational site, such as campgrounds.

• Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices on public or private land.

• Smoking in an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or in an area that is cleared of all combustible materials.

• Shooting or discharging firearms on private land or at a public shooting range.

• Using internal or external combustion engines with a spark-arresting device.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

For more information, go to the “Eagle County Fire Restrictions Info” tab at http://www.ecemergency.org.

For more information about fire restrictions on federal lands, log on to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5370444