Eagle County will lift all fire restrictions on Friday

Two firefighters from the Thunder Mountain Engine crew cold trail with their hands and utilize water to extinguish hot spots on the Derby Fire.

N. Carpenter/Derby Fire

Stage 1 fire restrictions in Eagle County will be lifted on Friday, according to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

After careful consultation with state and federal partners and wildfire experts, Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek determined that current conditions no longer warrant Stage 1 fire restrictions, according to the release.

The move comes after Eagle County, along with the White River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Upper Colorado River District, moved from Stage 2 to Stage 1 restrictions on Friday, Sept. 5.

Stage 2 restrictions went into place on Aug. 8 as fire danger increased across western Colorado. Recent monsoonal moisture has lowered fire danger across the area and has provided an assist to firefighters combating fires across Colorado’s Western Slope.

The Derby Fire in northwest Eagle County is currently 5,453 acres and 65% contained. Fire managers expect no further growth on the blaze.

The Derby Fire was caused by lightning and first spotted in rural Eagle County on Aug. 16.

Residents and visitors are reminded that even though formal fire restrictions have been lifted, the safety of Eagle County still begins with each of us and that fully extinguishing a campfire, monitoring sparks from equipment, or simply staying aware, helps protect the forests, neighborhoods and open spaces we all cherish.