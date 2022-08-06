Eagle Music Festival returns to the Boneyard in Eagle

Fan favorites Trees Don’t Move will return to headline the Eagle Music Festival at the Boneyard in Eagle.

Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Aug. 27, The Boneyard in Eagle will again host the Eagle Music Festival, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Red Ribbon Project. Doors open at 4 p.m. with headliner and fan favorite Trees Don’t Move.

A $10 donation at the door is suggested for those who come to enjoy music, food and a variety of silent auction items.

Founded in 1996, the Red Ribbon Project continues to serve an integral role in the development of youth in the Eagle River Valley. Initially founded to help combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Red Ribbon Project has shifted its focus over the years toward promoting sexual health in a broader sense.

The Red Ribbon Project is focused on creating a trustful, inclusive environment that allows young people to ask questions, learn and be part of the conversation that ultimately helps them make healthy choices. Programs such as Life Skills, Cuidate and Sexual Health Education are key for young people to thrive. These classes are not provided by teachers; area schools not only rely on the Red Ribbon Project, they request these trained educators to provide accurate information. Red Ribbon Project educators, over the past 26 years, have developed a strong rapport with youth, being the trusted adult in many instances when they feel there is nowhere else to turn.

Working with 19 local schools and reaching over 2,723 students, the Red Ribbon Project prides itself on helping students make informed decisions as they approach sexual maturity. Out of 857 high school students surveyed, 853 students stated they found the information provided to be helpful and necessary.

After the presentation, 92% of students felt they could properly use a condom, an increase from 33% before the presentation. The Red Ribbon Project provides information to young people in a judgment-free and safe environment to ensure the message for responsible and respectful relationships is received. The Red Ribbon Project reports that teen pregnancy rates continue to fall and are down 82% over the last decade.

In recent years, the Red Ribbon Project has spent considerable time and resources adjusting its learning materials to be more equitable and inclusive in acknowledgment that sexual health is an issue that impacts everyone, regardless of race, sexual orientation or other identity markers. The Red Ribbon Project presented its curriculum to focus groups and received valuable input regarding inclusivity.

Red Ribbon Project staff members used this input to ensure their lessons were inclusive of all genders. Although the Red Ribbon Project has taken significant strides to be more inclusive, its staff members understand that there is always room for improvement and will continuously evaluate their efforts to make inclusivity a priority. The Red Ribbon Project provides facts, allowing young people to make decisions based on their values.

“Young people who identify as gay have a higher rate of suicide ideation. We are determined to provide a safe, equitable space for everyone,” said Denise Kipp, executive director for the Red Ribbon Project. “We believe in the importance of pronouns and clear conversations about sexual orientation. The RRP’s trained educators know not talking about uncomfortable subjects isn’t a solution. Young people have questions and need a safe place to learn. We’re proud to provide the safe space and clear language.”

Providing services to local youth is incredibly important, but not free. On average, it costs $11 per student to provide quality content. The Red Ribbon Project serves over 2,723 students annually. As a nonprofit, the Red Ribbon Project embarks on several fundraising efforts to ensure the viability, and continuity, of its organization.

The Red Ribbon Project is grateful for its community supporters, including Will Comerford State Farm, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Alpine Bank, Mountain Pride, Slifer Smith and Frampton, The Colorado Trust, Beck Building Company, Berkshire Hathaway, Land Title and Mountain Beverage.