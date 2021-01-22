Eagle River Fire Protection District responds to structure fire in unoccupied home

Eagle River Fire Protection District and Vail Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in Edwards on Thursday and were assisted by other local agencies. (Eagle River Fire Protection District, Special to the Daily)



At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Eagle River Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to a report of smoke from a structure in a large single family residence on Spring Creek Place in the Cordillera Valley Club area of Edwards.

Due to the complexity of the fire’s location, it took several hours of thermal heat tracing and overhaul operations before crews were confident in calling the fire out Thursday afternoon.The property was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

A person passing by reported smoke but no flames coming from the eaves of the structure, according to the ERFPD. Firefighters from Engine 12 reported seeing smoke from U.S. Highway 6 as they responded, and once on scene, they immediately accessed the roof to begin an offensive attack near a chimney. The roof was opened up, and a deep-seated fire was traced back to an adjacent chimney, with the fire reaching to the ground floor level at the fireplace.

Engine 12, Engine 15, Engine 7 and Battalion 12 were dispatched, along with Tower 3 from Vail Fire & Emergency Services.

ERFPD and VFES responded, and were assisted by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Holy Cross Energy, Black Hills Energy, Cordillera Public Safety, and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

Crew immediately accessed the roof to begin an offensive attack near a chimney after responding to reports of smoke on Thursday in Edwards. (Eagle River Fire Protection District, Special to the Daily)



