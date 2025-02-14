Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors’ nomination forms available

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors . The regular election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6.

Four of the seven board seats are up for election, each for a four-year term. The terms are for director districts 1, 3, 5, and 7, seats currently held by Timm Paxson, Steve Coyer, Kate Burchenal, and Rick Pylman, respectively. Coyer’s position is term-limited so he cannot run in this election.

Interested candidates may request a self-nomination and acceptance form from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s designated election official or download one from the district website . Candidates must qualify both as an elector of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and in the director district up for election. A searchable map of director district boundaries is available on the district elections webpage . To verify director district eligibility and other candidate requirements, contact designated election official Brian Thompson at elections@erwsd.org or 970-477-5451.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Feb. 28 to file the self-nomination and acceptance form with the designated election official.

Eligible electors may vote at any of three polling places on May 6 or they may cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. April 29 and voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on election day. The application for absentee ballot will be available online and from the designated election official once candidates are confirmed.

For more information, go to ERWSD.org or contact Thompson.