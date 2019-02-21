Eagle Valley wrestling 5-2 on first day of state

DENVER — Eagle Valley wrestling sits in fifth place after the first day of the 3A state tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The Devils went 5-2 on Thursday during the opening round of the double-elimination tournament, have 18 points and are within sight of state leader Alamosa (28).

Four of Eagle Valley’s five wins came via pins, which earn more points than decisions.

At 120 pounds, Luke Morrissey put Brush’s Erick Urbina on the mat in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. The senior takes on Kason Smith of Alamosa today in the quarterfinals. Not only will this be a big match for Morrissey, but it’s a chance to gain ground on the favored Mean Moose, which is still one of the great mascots in Colorado high school sports.

Lucas Comroe got off to a great start at 132 pounds, getting a 49-second pin of Pueblo Central’s Josh Atencio. Comroe, ranked No. 2 at 132 by onthemat.com, lost to No. 1-ranked Andrew Sansbum, of Jefferson, 9-7 at regionals last weekend. Not that anyone would be looking, but Sansbum also advanced on Thursday via a pin. Comroe takes on Valley’s Zach Brown today.

Ryder Bossow earned 4-0 decision against Woodland Park’s Brad Conlin at 138. That sets up a bout against Fort Morgan’s Cael Langford.

In shocking news — not — Davis Ward won by a fall. This time it was Pagosa Springs’ Connor Aragon. Ward’s next opponent is Bennett’s Mason Wakeham.

Cody Ponce rolled into the quarterfinals at 220 by taking care of La Junta’s Ryan Metzger in all of 27 seconds. Ponce gets Fort Morgan’s James Hochanadel in the Elite Eight.

At 126 pounds, Kodi Raper fell to Delta’s Ben Koch, 10-6. N0ah Baldwin was pinned at 160 by Fort Lupton’s Koby Galicia. Again, this is a double-elimination tournament, and both can wrestle their way back to the podium.