Alcohol to-go could become the norm in Colorado

To-go cocktails served at Teocalli Cocina in Lafayette, Colorado, June 3, 2020, come in plastic or paper cups with a lid and a Colorado Department of Revenue “seal” warning purchasers that opening the mixed drink in the car is illegal.

Dana Coffield/The Colorado Sun

Some Colorado restaurants and bars will be able to indefinitely offer alcohol for takeout and delivery if a bipartisan bill passes in the legislature this year, although a major liquor store group is so far opposing the plan.

“Consumers love it,” bill sponsor Rep. Colin Larson said. “Restaurants are really enjoying it. It’s keeping them afloat.”

In March, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that allowed restaurants and small businesses to do liquor to-go as a means of making up for lost indoor dining profits during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers passed another bill last year to allow the practice until July 2021, but the bill hasn’t taken effect because the pandemic is ongoing and the governor’s executive order has been extended.

The new bill would remove the repeal date and add additional restrictions.

