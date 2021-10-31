Big day out: Halloween fun abounds Saturday with Avon fun run, pumpkin carving, polar plunge and Minturn trick-or-treating Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com It was fun for the whole family during the Avon Pumpkin Fun Run Saturday in Avon. Pumpkins were also available for carving. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo Kids collect candy during the annual Minturn trick-or-treat event Saturday in Minturn. Residents get very involved in decorating houses. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Costumes and decorations were plentiful during the annual Minturn Trick-or-Treat Saturday in Minturn. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Buckley the dog donned his butterfly costume for the Avon Pumpkin Fun Run Saturday in Avon. Costumes were highly encouraged for the fun run. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo Jack, 9, and Liam, 7, Spiegelhalter of EagleVail emerge from the Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics Saturday in Nottingham Lake in Avon. The event has been held in February in the past, but participants still said the water was quite cold. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Members of the Avon Police Department emerge from the waters of Nottingham Lake during the Polar Plunge Saturday in Avon. The department raised more than $1,000 for the Special Olympics. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate