Climate change isn’t coming in the future, it’s already here. This is how it’s impacting your everyday life.

Traffic moves along U.S. 50 on a bridge over the shrinking Blue Mesa reservoir in this Monday September 6, 2021 aerial photo.

William Woody/Special to The Colorado Sun

When Virginia Iglesias goes climbing in Eldorado Canyon or skis the Gore Range, she tries to block out all the big data she collects as a researcher for the University of Colorado’s Earth Lab climate change section. But it’s hard to ignore.

The wildfire smoke and ozone choking her climbing friends and obscuring the views of the Flatirons. The fast-evaporating snowpack. All the homes she passes that her data studies highlight as increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.

If you tried to convince yourself climate change is “not now” or is happening “somewhere else,” that may have ended for you this summer in Colorado.

Iglesias and her colleagues used to be very careful in papers to not directly attribute their undeniable observations — more fires, bigger fires, more drought, longer drought — to current climate change. Now they just challenge themselves with a simple question:

“Would this have happened without post-industrial CO2 emissions?” Iglesias explains. “The answer is ‘no.’ So, it’s very well established.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun .