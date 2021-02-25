Coming together for Campbell Sullivan: Photos from Wednesday’s ski-down at Golden Peak

Skiers in an assortment of costumes ski down Wednesday afternoon at Golden Peak in Vail to celebrate the life of Campbell Sullivan.

Sharon Schmidt/Special to the Daily

Campbell Sullivan loved ski racing and cows and was beloved by so many for her courageous battle against a rare form of cancer and for her advocacy.

The Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy alumnae and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail competitor died Monday, at 19, after a four year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma.

On Wednesday, at Golden Peak in Vail, where Sullivan had trained and raced for so many years, fellow competitors, coaches, friends and family gathered after an FIS women’s giant slalom to complete a ski-down to celebrate Sullivan’s life.

Campbell’s mother, Gibby, wore a cow costume, along with a number of others. Gold is the international color for childhoood cancers, and every skier carried a yellow rose or a sunflower down the mountain before tossing them in the air at the finish area.

There were also plenty of capes and tutus and other creative get-ups.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Grand Hyatt Vail will be hosting a fundraiser for Sullivan’s SkiFast Foundation from 3 to 9 p.m. outside at Cascade Village. There will be complimentary ice skating in Cascade Village Square, silent auction items and private yurt reservations. Parking for this event will also be complimentary.

The foundation’s goal is to assist and support pediatric cancer patients (18 and younger) with sarcoma cancers by helping them return to the activities they love.

A percentage of proceeds from all food and beverage sales in the resort’s signature restaurant Gessner, Fireside Lounge, The Market and the al fresco Cascade Village Square including Gore Creek Kitchen, Bonfire + Ice Bar will go to the SkiFast Foundation as well as a percentage of proceeds from local pop-up shops participating in the fundraiser.

To reserve an ice skating spot, follow this link: https://skifast.app.rsvpify.com

For those who cannot attend but would like to donate, donations can be made via PayPal through: https://skifastfoundation.com or mailed to SkiFast Foundation C/O Bill Allen, 2224 Green Rush Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Laura Bell contributed reporting.

A solitary rose lies in the snow at Golden Peak on Wednesday.

Addie Sullivan, Campbell’s younger sister, smiles on a sunny afternoon at Golden Peak.

Flowers dot the bottom of Golden Peak on Wednesday after a ski-down in honor of Campbell Sullivan.

