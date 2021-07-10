Design review board denies Residences at Main Vail application

This artist’s rendering shows a closeup of the exterior of the proposed Residences at Main Vail apartments.

Town of Vail/Special to the Daily

The town of Vail’s Design Review Board at its July 7 meeting by a 3-1 vote denied an application for the Residences at Main Vail project. The denial may be appealed.

During a July 6 report about the project to the Vail Town Council, Board member John Rediker gave council members his view of why the project might be denied at the design review level, and virtually assured council members the plan would be denied.

Rediker said his view is the proposed building needs more visual interest than what had been submitted so far.

“I’ve said from the beginning that we need to work a little bit harder” on the design, Rediker said, adding that more stone needs to be used in the exterior.

“The design has to have more visual interest, and blend into the landscape better,” Rediker said. That’s needed to bring the structure “up to what is the Vail brand.”

The Residences at Main Vail is on a tight timeline. The idea is to have the project open for tenants by the start of the 2022-2023 ski season.

The denial isn’t the final step in the process.

Vail Community Development Director Matt Gennett said no appeals to the Vail Town Council had been filed as of July 9. While the applicant is the town of Vail, Triumph Development is the town’s representative.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said Triumph is contractually obligated to deliver the project, so an appeal could be likely.

If an appeal is filed, the Aug. 3 Vail Town Council meeting is the soonest it could be heard. The town requires at least 15 days between filing an appeal and hearing it at the Town Council level.

The Town Council can also “call up” and review decisions by the design review board and the planning and environmental commission. The council took that route earlier this year to rehear, and ultimately overturn, a design review board denial of a new site for the Children’s Garden of Learning.

Robson said that design board decision, as well as the one for Residences at Main Vail, has “raised some eyebrows” among town officials.

In the case of the Children’s Garden of Learning, Robson said town officials “had concerns whether the (design board) was sticking to its guidelines or trying to make policy.”

Robson added that everyone wants good architecture in town, “but not everyone agrees what good design is.”