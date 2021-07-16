Donations from Perot family help advance Vail chapel’s construction

H. Ross Perot, Jr., Sarah Fullinwider Perot, Margot Perot, and H. Ross Perot.

Courtesy SMU

The Perot Foundation and the Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation donated $250,000 each to the Vail Interfaith Chapel’s $10 million Capital Campaign, bringing the total raised in Phase 1 of the campaign to $3.8 million.

Ross Perot and his wife Margot have a long history in Vail, having purchased their home in the resort town in the mid-1970s. Ross Perot, who died in 2019, and Margot spent the past several decades enjoying time in Vail with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“This gift to the chapel is part of Ross’ legacy,” said Margot Perot. “We chose Vail because of our love of skiing, the outdoors and the beauty of the mountains. We also made some wonderful friends early on. As a center of the community’s spirituality and history, we felt retaining the chapel for years to come is very important. We hope this inspires others to do the same.”

“The chapel is at the heart of what makes this such a special community,” said Sarah Perot, president of the Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation. “It has been important to our family for many years and its revitalization is essential for the town.”

Projects completed in Phase 1 included a much-needed roof replacement and solar panel installation. Phase 2 takes place this fall and includes additional window replacements, the east parking lot repaving and snow melt, sidewalk reconfiguration and snow melt and chapel elevator replacement.

In 2022, work will focus on renovating the entry circle and stairs, improving creek side spaces, window replacement, replacing original electrical and heating systems, ADA access, and other interior remodeling to update fixtures.

“The Vail Religious Foundation is sincerely grateful for the Perot family’s gifts,” said Pastor Tim Wilbanks, the president of the Vail Religious Foundation. “Their support is critical to the momentum of the campaign as we kick off Phase 2. These buildings have to be renovated or we risk losing the heart of the Vail community.”

For more information or to support the Vail Interfaith Chapel, call (970) 476-3347.