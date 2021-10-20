Eagle Valley fire crews will burn slash piles

Eagle Valley Wildland Fire, which has members from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Gypsum Fire Protection District, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Eagle County, and the towns of Avon, Eagle and Minturn, will be burning slash piles in Eagle County throughout the 2021/2022 winter season.

Burning operations will occur as weather and snow conditions permit, and are tentatively scheduled to begin as early as the last week of October. Due to the number of piles, burning operations are expected to last several days in each area. Piles are currently located in Minturn, Wildridge, Eby Creek and Eagle Ranch.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having adequate snow cover on the ground and acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The main objective of burning the slash piles is to reduce remaining woody fuels for the purpose of public safety. The existing piles are the result of wildfire mitigation projects to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland-urban interface. Hazardous fuels reduction projects create fuel breaks that help reduce the risk of wildfire from encroaching on communities while giving firefighters a better place from which to defend communities. You can do your part to help keep the public and firefighters safe by reducing flammable materials around your home. To learn more, go to Firewise.org/ .

Eagle Valley Wildland works with partner agencies including the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and local authorities in developing and implementing pile burning projects.

Smoke may affect your health. For more information, go to Colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health , or contact your doctor or other health professional.