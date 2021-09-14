Eagle Valley Wildland completes project to reduce fire risk in Eagle Ranch

This summer, fuel breaks previously identified in 2019 as critical to improving defensible space in the Eagle Ranch neighborhood were completed.

Eagle Valley Wildland, in partnership with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, Eagle County, the town of Eagle and Eagle Ranch, has concluded a project designed to reduce wildfire risk to Eagle County communities.

This summer, fuel breaks previously identified in 2019 as critical to improving defensible space in the Eagle Ranch neighborhood were completed. Fuel breaks are strips or blocks of vegetation that have been altered to slow or control a fire, and are an important mitigation component that helps protect homes and property from potential wildfires.

Working together, EVWL and homeowners were able to create almost 2 miles of fuel breaks in the Eagle Ranch neighborhood. These fuel breaks range in width from 30-125 feet in width and provide multiple benefits including reducing wildfire hazards, increasing safety to firefighters by creating a more defensible area around structures, and reducing fire intensity.

Twenty of Colorado’s largest wildfires have occurred within the past 20 years, and four out of the five largest fires in state history have occurred within the past three years.

In response to this growing threat, the Eagle Valley Wildland Program launched in 2020. The intent of this joint wildland program is to reduce the overall wildfire risk of the communities it serves through effective mitigation, appropriately-scaled wildfire suppression, and collaborative community outreach and education.

The project was funded through a cooperative agreement between EVWL and the Bureau of Land Management’s community fire assistance program. For more information on neighborhood mitigation projects, or to request a personalized home ignition zone assessment, contact Eric Lovgren at eric.lovgren@eaglecounty.us , Hugh Fairfield-Smith at hfairfield@gefpd.org or Jeff Zechman at jzechman@eagleriverfire.org .