Gypsum Creek Middle School to host first annual Spring Jubilee

On Saturday, May 21, Gypsum Creek Middle School is hosting its first annual Spring Jubilee, which it hopes to be a celebration of all things community.

MaryAnn Lebo, a parent and community liaison for the school, said the event came about as a way to bring together the school community.

“Our school community is 76% Hispanic. Before COVID, we had a group of moms who were Spanish-speaking, who wanted to help and be a part of our school PTO. As we came together as one group, the discussion began as to how we could merge our cultures into some kind of family event: The carnival idea was born,” she said.

But, as they created a vision for what they wanted to event to look like, COVID-19 stopped the parent group from bringing it to reality. That is, until now.

“This is the first year that we have been able to do anything,” Lebo said. “We are calling it the First Annual Gypsum Creek Middle School Spring Jubilee, a carnival type event celebrating all that is community.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Parent Teacher Organization, which plans to use the funds to support students, teachers and programs next year. Lebo said that this includes teacher grants, field trips, materials and more.

The fundraising event is planned to be affordable and community inclusive so that all can participate in all the festivities on Saturday afternoon. This will include a bouncy castle, lawn games, a roping contest, a yard sale, a cake decorating contest, a cakewalk, food trucks, a craft fair and more.

All of which, Lebo said are “just good old fashioned family fun.”

If you go… What: Gypsum Creek Middle School Spring Jubilee Where: Gypsum Creek Middle School When: Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

