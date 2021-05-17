I-70 westbound to shut for 1-2 hours Tuesday to remove truck from Monday fire

Fire fighters investigate a tractor trailer that caught fire on Interstate 70 near Wolcott on Monday morning, causing major traffic delays.

Special to the Daily

A closure of I-70 westbound in Edwards has been planned for Tuesday to remove the semi trailer which closed the interstate on Monday after its contents ignited.

The Tuesday, May 18 closure is scheduled for 10 a.m. and is expected to take 1 to 2 hours, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best.

U.S. Highway 6 will be the alternative route through the closure, which will take effect at mile marker 163.

Updates will be provided through cotrip.org as they are available.

Best said Monday’s truck fire could have been caused by a malfunctioning brake system in the vehicle.

“We don’t believe this was hot brakes from Vail Pass,” he said.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:05 a.m. and closed the interstate for about 3 hours.

The semi was hauling 40,000 pounds of rolled cardboard paper, which was burned in the incident. No injuries resulted.

“Fire crews from Eagle River Fire Protection District and Greater Eagle Fire Protection District were able to extinguish the fire quickly and began overhaul of the contents of the trailer,” Best said.