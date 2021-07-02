Learn how to help those suffering from addiction

Dr. JK Costello is a physician and consultant in the field of addiction.

Hearts Reign, a Latino community peer-run organization that encourages and strengthens the values of self-help, mutual support, recovery activities, and advocacy in Eagle County, is hosting a speaker event Wednesday, July 7, at the Gypsum Library to help those suffering from substance use disorder.

The keynote speaker is Dr. JK Costello, a physician and consultant in the field of addiction. Costello, who is the director of behavioral health consulting for The Steadman Group, works with hospitals, clinics, insurers, nonprofits, jails, and the government to design better addiction treatment and recovery services, particularly in rural Colorado. He believes that everyone deserves good quality addiction treatment and many options for recovery in the community. Costello has also been in recovery himself for seven years.

Millions of Americans from all backgrounds, genders, ages, and races are affected by substance use and mental health issues every single day. People suffering from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and/or addiction, among other issues, are frequently in great pain and see no way out of their situation. Family members, friends, and coworkers also suffer. They see the symptoms of these issues before anyone else and struggle to find help for their loved ones.

Unfortunately, because of the stigma associated with mental health and addiction issues, people often suffer with feelings of fear and shame. As a result, they decide not to ask for help and become hopeless.

However, with treatment and support, many individuals make a full recovery. Therefore, it is crucial to know where and how to find help. The good news is that through educating people and helping those in need find the resources and treatment they need and deserve — with expertise, empathy, and compassion — help can be found.

“Hearts Reign is motivated to bring knowledge to our community around Substance Use Disorder,” said Sonia Mejia, the executive director of Hearts Reign. “Our community has many who are silently suffering from this, and it is time we help them learn more about this issue and teach them how to find help. Our ultimate goal is to make people confident and healthier. Partnering with Dr. Costello is an honor for Hearts Reign and we are looking forward to him sharing his knowledge and expertise with Eagle County residents,” Mejia continued.

Hearts Reign’s mission is to encourage individuals to discover and use their unique strengths to improve and transform their lives.

Talking points for the July 7 event, which starts at 5 p.m., include:

How to identify substance use disorder

The differences and similarities between substance use disorder and mental health disorders

How to talk with someone about substance use disorder

How to find resources in the Eagle County region for Substance Use Disorder treatment and recovery

This free event is made possible by the generosity of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health.