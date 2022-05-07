Ongoing fire mitigation in Wildridge to run through May

The town of Avon will conduct wildfire mitigation on town-owned parcels in the Wildridge subdivision through the end of May. Mitigation efforts will focus on town-owned open space parcels abutting private property.

The Wildridge subdivision can have extreme wildfire risk due to the southern exposure, sage brush vegetation and sloped terrain. The risk of wildfire threatens life and property in Wildridge due to the urban/wildland interface and limited ingress and egress. The town of Avon has adopted a long-term wildfire mitigation plan to reduce wildfire fuels and create more defensible space.

The primary means of fuel reduction are fire breaks created by hand cutting of woody fuels (mostly sage brush). There will be limited use of mastication in appropriate areas. All debris from these efforts will be gathered into slash piles or chipped on-site. The slash piles will be burned in the future during a period of high moisture with the assistance of the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Please direct all questions to Public Works Superintendent Drew Isaacson at 970-748-4105 or dissacson@avon.org .