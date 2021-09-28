SpeakUp ReachOut hosts Tiffany Jenkins in talk about addiction, depression, motherhood

Jenkins will provide an up-close portrait of the mind of an addict unraveled by narcotics to help and inspire those in our community who are struggling with myriad issues our local society faces.

Little Skull Photography/Courtesy Photo

SpeakUp ReachOut is hosting “funny lady” Tiffany Jenkins, the mom and wife behind the humorous Facebook and Instagram blog, Juggling the Jenkins. She has gone viral for her blunt and humorous approach to addiction, depression, motherhood and how these things show up in parenting and marriage.

This free event includes a light dinner and takes place on October 7 at Battle Mountain High School with registration required. All community members are welcome to attend.

In her talk, Jenkins will provide an up-close portrait of the mind of an addict unraveled by narcotics to help and inspire those in our community who are struggling with myriad issues our local society faces: sobriety, modern parenthood, depression and feeling hopeless.

A mother of “three awesome human beings,” wife, suicide attempt survivor and recovering addict, Jenkins speaks about all these topics with honesty. Her platform has helped millions feel less alone.

“Following Tiffany Jenkins on social media one sees how honest and light-hearted she is as she tackles difficult topics like depression and anxiety in a humorous manner,” said Amy Baker, family education manager at Mountain Youth. “On her Facebook and Instagram pages, Tiffany talks about life as a mother and wife, and her struggle as a recovering addict. Partnering with SpeakUp ReachOut to bring Tiffany Jenkins to our valley to tackle tough topics of addiction and recovery as a parent was a natural collaboration. We have all been touched by addiction in some way and it is important to bring this conversation to light within families.”

Jenkins’ opioid addiction, which she traces back to “her first sip of wine in high school,” led her down a very dark path which she writes about in her national bestseller “High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict’s Double Life.“

Her story puts a human face on the opioid epidemic, one that can be contrasted with the faceless accounts one frequently sees covered in the national media.

Tiffany’s favorite mantras can be found on her website’s merchandise page: Here To Make It Weird, Anxious AF, Recovering Beautifully, I’d Rather Be Napping and Let Me Nap About It. These apparel items will be prize giveaways during the upcoming Oct. 7 presentation.

“It is through storytelling that we heal, and Tiffany’s story is one that so many of us can connect with even if you have never struggled with substance use disorder,” said Erin Ivie, executive director of SpeakUp ReachOut. “Tiffany’s blunt, honest and transparent style are exactly what we need at this time. We need to get comfortable talking about the uncomfortable in order to lead healthier lives. Tiffany is the perfect changemaker to inspire our community to move in the right direction.“

This event is made possible by SURO’s presenting partners: Mountain Youth, Lapin Family Foundation and a private local sponsor.

“We are so grateful for the generous support in bringing Tiffany Jenkins to Eagle County,” Ivie said. “These tough topics are everyone’s business and combining efforts to elevate these conversations within our community is vital.”

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. Visit speakupreachout.org to learn more. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.