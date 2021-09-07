The latest draft of Colorado’s congressional map would create a whole new dynamic in the state





The dozen members of Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission questioned nonpartisan staff Monday about the latest draft map of the state’s U.S. House districts as they prepare to hear from the public about the plan this week.

The map, introduced Friday based on 2020 census data and which has thrown Colorado’s political world into a tizzy, is markedly different from an initial proposal based on 2019 population estimates.

It features a southern Colorado congressional district instead of western and eastern rural districts. To do that, it would shift urban areas including Boulder County, Fort Collins and Douglas County into districts that also include more rural counties.

“We’re learning every map has some strengths and some weaknesses, there are trade offs with every map,” said Bill Leone, a Republican commissioner from Westminster.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .