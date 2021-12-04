There is still time to purchase a permit to cut your own Christmas tree

The U.S. Forest Service is offering cut-your-own Christmas tree opportunities throughout the Rocky Mountain Region this year. A permit is required. Permits will cost $8 to $20, depending on individual Forest pricing. These permits are for personal use only and local restrictions may apply. There is a limit of two to five trees per household.

General rules for cutting your own Christmas tree:

The trunk size should not exceed 6 inches in diameter; this is strictly enforced in some areas, some local exceptions may apply.

Bring a handsaw to cut trees

You may not use chainsaws, snowmobiles, ATVs, or other off-road vehicles

Cutting trees marked with blue paint is strictly prohibited

Cut trees within 6 inches of the ground and below all live limbs, take the whole tree

Pets must be under control

No trespassing on private property

Be sure to keep the Christmas tree in water after it is cut

The Every Kid Outdoors initiative is offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth graders who have a valid EKO pass. Vouchers for an EKO pass can be obtained at EveryKidOutdoors.gov. Fourth graders may obtain a free tree permit by visiting Recreation.gov . Apply by using the Every Kid Outdoors pass by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass number. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied.

Thinning stands of smaller trees by removing some as Christmas trees reduces competition among all trees, helps reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, and promotes healthier growing conditions for the remaining forest. For more information on Christmas tree cutting, safety, and directions to cutting areas within the Rocky Mountain Region, please check the Forest Service website at fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/recreation/?cid=fseprd562604

For the White River National Forest in Eagle County, permits are $10 each and can be purchased online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at: fs.usda.gov/detail/whiteriver/passes-permits/forestproducts