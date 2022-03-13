Time Machine: 50 years ago, wildlife officials ask for help to save dwindling deer herd in Vail

The Vail Valley as it looked in 1967.

Courtesy Wendy Becker

5 years ago

Week of March 16, 2017

Dam construction and storage expansion had closed LEDE Reservoir, located south of Gypsum, to the public since 2013 but town officials said the rehabilitation project would be completed during the summer of 2017.

Steve Russell, executive director of the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, retired. He had worked for the district for 15 years.

Many sites in the Eagle River Basin had reached their normal snowpack volume for the year — a benchmark that traditionally didn’t happen until the end of March.

10 years ago

Week of March 15, 2012

The Eagle Town Board continued review of the proposed Eagle River Station commercial/residential project and was slated to make its final decision by March 27.

The hills were alive with the “Sound of Music” as Eagle Valley High School students staged the popular musical.

In the State of the County presentation, Eagle County Commissioner Jon Stavney offered a design metaphor. “Financially, if Eagle County was a boxer, I would say we’ve dropped down a couple of weight classes but we are becoming stronger,” he said.

20 years ago

Week of March 14, 2002

The Eagle Valley High School boys basketball team won the regional championship by beating the Ignacio Bobcats by a score of 75-49. The win put the Devils in the Elite Eight for the state tournament.

Municipal elections in Eagle and Gypsum failed to produce any contests. In Eagle, Jon Stavney, Paul Witt and Stephen Richards were the only candidates for the three open board seats. In Gypsum, Dick Mayne, Pam Schultz and Time McMichael were the only town council candidates and Steve Carver was the sole mayor candidate.

Eagle Valley Middle School student Zach Henry qualified for the Colorado State Geography Bee.

Gypsum Town Engineer Jerry Law was in Afghanistan as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. He emailed a letter home to share his experiences. “The view is wonderful, of the snowy mountains. Can’t enjoy the view too much, however, because of watching out for mine fields on the ground.”

30 years ago

Week of March 19, 1992

Eagle County School District, faced with cutting $680,000 from its budget, recommended closing both the McCoy and Red Cliff schools. By closing the small schools — McCoy had approximately a dozen students while Red Cliff had around 50 students — the district estimated it could save $134,000.

Michael Cacioppo announced he was bowing out of the race for Eagle County commissioner.

The new 38,000-square foot academic wing at Eagle Valley High School was slated to open by the end of the week. “I think everybody is excited about the move. We are tired of living like a band of gypsies or refugees,” said principal Ivan Kershner.

Eagle Valley Middle School student Rachel Mudd completed a class assignment by producing a video titled “A Day in the Life of Miss Dotsero.” Mudd received an A grade for her effort.

40 years ago

Week of March 18, 1982

Eagle County issued a warning to the Eagle Sanitation District that some untreated sewage had entered an irrigation system and threatened to pollute the Eagle River. District officials vehemently refuted the charge.

There was no hard evidence of theft, but a number of purebred dogs had been reported missing from the EagleVail and Avon areas. The missing dogs included three golden retrievers, one black lab and two chocolate labs.

A charity team consisting of Denver Broncos players Ron Egloff, Rick Upchurch, Dave Studdard, Kevin Clark, Glenn Hyde, Aaron Kyle and Tom Jackson faced members of the Eagle Valley High School faculty in a basketball game to benefit the school’s Future Homemakers of America Club.

50 years ago

Week of March 16, 1972

In a “daring daylight robbery” a thief made off with $3,000 from Stanley’s Cash Grocery in Eagle. Eagle County Sheriff Jim Seabry said that it was fairly obvious the thief or thieves were familiar with the business and its routines when they nabbed the cash from the store office.

The Colorado Game Fish and Parks Department asked Eagle County planners to block planned development of approximately 80 acres located west of Vail to protect a dwindling deer herd. Both the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service indicated they would be willing to participate in land trades to help with the property protection.

60 years ago

Week of March 15 1962

Three Eagle men enjoyed a reunion in Japan when their various military duties threw them together. Wayne Schuyler was based on shore with the U.S. Navy, Robin Rogers was aboard the USS Frank Knox as a radio operator and Donald “Butch” Watson was a fireman assigned to the USS Hassayampa.

In her Around Town column, Eagle Valley Enterprise editor Marilla McCain observed “While President Kennedy sits firmly on his rocker Comrade Khrushchev appears to be off his.”

The feature at the Eagle Theater was “Ben Hur” starring Charlton Heston.

70 years ago

Week of March 13 1952

“A highway plan proposed this week in Denver for an all-weather road from Denver to Grand Junction, if put through, will doom the future of Idaho Springs and the Eagle River Valley,” the Enterprise reported. The proposed route ran west of Boulder to Granby and then south along the Trough Road to Dotsero.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved the February bill schedule, including their own salary and mileage invoices. Commission chairman Alfred M. Sloss received $113.80 while commissioners H.A. Nottingham received $108.68 and Carl Forester received $105, respectively.

80 years ago

Week of March 12, 1942

Wayne T. Jones was elected president of the Eagle County Agricultural Planning Board. As his first action, he noted that no local shipments of scrap iron, needed for national defense, had been completed.

A panel discussion was planned for students competing for the Dr. Randall Public Speaking trophy. The topic was “What can the high school student do in the fight for freedom?”