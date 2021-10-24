Time Machine: 60 years ago, game check stations predicted record deer harvest

Ray, Ellis and Rolland Bearden display the elk from a successful hunt in this 1948 photo.

Courtesy photo from Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 27, 2016

Eagle hosted the Colorado High School Cycling League State Championships, bringing hundreds of student/athletes and their families to town. Sam Brown of the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and Wyatt Moehring of Battle Mountain High School were top local finishers in the boys varsity division.

Local 4-Hers Logan Trujilllo and Sean Keefe raised more than $14,000 for the Shaw Regional Cancer Center by donating the proceeds from their animal auctions.

An overhaul at Eagle Town Park and continued work at the Eagle River Park were the top capital projects planned for the town’s 2017 budget.

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 27, 2011

Eagle County Schools prepared to present a $6 million mill levy override to the voters. The school district said the ballot question was aimed at stemming a tide of continued state cuts to education.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved the allocation of $1.4 million from the open space fund to purchase the Woodruff property at State Bridge. The commissioners said the purchase was a critical component for the county’s plan to improve recreational access to the Colorado River.

Construction of a new 95-foot cell tower in Gypsum was completed and the larger community was promised improved call service.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 21, 2001

Several local residents questioned the need for big box format stores in the community as Eagle officials launched the public hearing process for the Red Mountain Ranch project.

Gypsum’s cemetery was nearing capacity and the cemetery district board placed a de-Brucing question on the upcoming election ballot, seeking voter approval to allow the district to keep excess revenues for the purchase of additional land.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 31, 1991

Gypsum’s Finest bar, and its owner and a bartender, were facing criminal charges in connection with a DUI accident that resulted in the death of the driver and a pedestrian.

Eagle County Sheriff A.J. Johnson and a group of staffers chased down and caught a barefoot prisoner who made an ill-timed run for freedom by heading off into a snowstorm. The inmate was being escorted down a tunnel from the jail to a courtroom when he kicked off his jail slippers and sprinted out of the east end of the building. The man has been sentenced to a 53-year jail term for theft and sexual assault on a child.

The town of Eagle was eyeing its most ambitious capital project budget in years, with $185,000 earmarked for projects ranging from water line replacement to construction of a bike path from Castle Drive to Shorthorn Drive.

Dr. Julie Hunter and Dr. Denny Simonton moved their Castle Peak Veterinary practice to a new building located on Chambers Avenue in Eagle.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 29, 1981

The towns of Eagle, Avon and Vail announced official support for a 1% countywide sales tax proposal. The ballot question included a provision that the county would return 15% of the sales tax it collected in incorporated towns back to the municipalities where the tax was paid.

Three former deputies sued Eagle County Sheriff Jack Haynes claiming part of their salaries were illegally withheld when they left their jobs in 1980.

Eagle County 1982 operating budget was $7.4 million.

The Eagle Valley High School girls volleyball team took first place at the sub district tournament. The team was headed to the district tournament in Craig.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 28, 1971

Vail Associates announced it would offer special ski rates for local residents. A special 10-day ticket cost $50 and 20 half-day tickets were offered for $65. The mountain was tentatively scheduled to open, depending on snow conditions, on Nov. 12.

M.N. “Dick” Morgan died at the age of 65. Morgan had lived in Eagle for 25 years and was a prominent member of the community as the owner of the Eagle Valley Telephone Company. He was also a former state representative.

The Eagle Valley Enterprise marked its 73rd birthday. “Happy Birthday also to our mountain cousin up at Vail – George Knox and his Vail Trail celebrate a birthday the same day as the Olde Ragge. The Trail became seven years of age today,” wrote Enterprise editor Marilla McCain.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 26, 1961

Two Eagle County road crew members were able to save two pieces of heavy equipment, but lost a third when a truck they were driving burst into flames. The incident occurred along Piney Divide and Bernard Ginther of Eagle and Lynn Price of Gypsum were inside the truck when the gas tank ignited after a backfire in the truck’s exhaust.

Girl Scout Troop 325 of Gilman celebrated a Court of Awards event and handed out 32 badges.

The Eagle Valley Junior High School Pirates football team compiled an undefeated season record.

“The opening of the big game season is over and the Village is beginning to calm down some. A guy has be right nimble to get out of the way of visiting vehicles turning in the most unorthodox places along the Main Drag,” offered the Enterprise’s Around Town column.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 25, 1951

Two unsuccessful burglaries were reported in Eagle. The first would-be thief broke a back window at Lieber’s Café but made off with nothing but a butcher knife. The second attempt hit the Lewis Store, where the burglar was unsuccessful in opening a window and then hauled out a drill to attempt entry through a side door.

Reports from the eight check station set up locally by the Colorado Game and Fish Department predicted a record deer harvest season. Elk harvest numbers were down substantially, however.

The featured presentation at the Eagle Theater was “Bedtime for Bonzo” starring Ronald Reagan.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 21, 1941

Frank Delaney of Glenwood Springs was the Democratic candidate and Robert Rockwell of Paonia was the Republican candidate for a special U.S. House of Representatives election planned for western Colorado.

Four more Eagle County men were sent draft notices by the local selective services board.