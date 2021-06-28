Time Machine: Decades of fun Flight Days festivities

Eagle Flight Days Parade attendees play in the water as it sprays from an Eagle County Regional Airport Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle at the conclusion of the event’s parade.

Daily file photo

5 years ago

Week of June 30, 2016

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum teamed up to plan a July 4 fireworks show. Gypsum was designated as the host for the 2016 event, slated for Lundgren Park.

According to the latest report from the Vail Valley Partnership, economic conditions in the town of Gypsum were on the rise with sales tax revenues climbing and three recently launched residential projects underway including Hawk’s Nest at Buckhorn Valley, the Villas at Cotton Ranch and Habitat for Humanity at Stratton Flats.

Volunteers with the Rocky Mountain Sports Riders turned out in force to clean up the Trail Gulch Road area north of the Interstate 70 interchange at Gypsum.

10 years ago

Week of June 30, 2011

Eagle was contemplating a proposal from the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition to add a one-mile bike trail through the Hernage Gulch area but neighboring property owners and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials objected to the plan.

The new Gypsum Public Library was open for business, but its actual grand opening was planned July 13.

Kids enrolled in the Porchlight Players Summer Theater Camp performed “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”

20 years ago

Week of June 28, 2001

Dry conditions forced the cancellation of the July 4 fireworks in Eagle and Gypsum.

Eagle braced for a final round of road closures tied to the construction of a roundabout at U.S. Highway 6 and Eby Creek Road. In recognition of the construction project, the town’s Flight Days parade entry was a small town tractor that had been transformed into a big, pink bug that featured a sign asking “Bugged about the roundabout? Thanks for your patience!”

Eagle County released a promotional CD titled “Eagle County, Colorado: A Masterpiece in Motion.”

Archaeological finds prompted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to consider closing a popular, but unauthorized, dirt bike track north of Wolcott on Bocco Mountain.

30 years ago

Week of July 4, 1991

No candidates applied to fill a vacant seat on the Eagle Town Board. “I’m surprised. These are interesting times in this town and a lot is going on,” said Town Manager Willy Powell. He noted if an interim Town Board candidate could not be appointed within 60 days, the town would have no choice but to call for a special election.

Members of the Eagle County School Board chastised superintendent Dr. Pat Conran for spending $10,000 more than was allocated for a remodel of the district administration building in Eagle. The project was originally budgeted at $89,000.

A bronze eagle sculpture was delivered to the new Eagle County Building. The statue design was created by a group of Eagle Valley High School students and it was installed at the courtyard located on the south side of the new building.

A group of cowboy-styled “bandits” — who looked a lot like Tom Harris, Eddie Oyler, Brad Higgins, Dale Brandon and George Gerard — staged a mock holdup at the First Bank of Eagle County as part of the Flight Days parade. The robbers had some interesting accomplices including retired county judge Andy Gerard and former bank president Ned Oyler.

40 years ago

Week of July 2, 1981

After nearly a year’s worth of work, the Eagle Valley Television Corp. brought in two more channels to its over-the-air TV lineup. The Denver PBS affiliate and KWGN Channel 2 joined the three Denver- affiliate network channels on the system.

Doug Miller and Lacy Satterfield were named king and queen of the Flight Days Fishing Derby. Other Flight Days contest winners included Dwight Lee and Tammy Smith in the missed doubles tennis tournament. Loren Chambers won the Flight Days greased pig contest for ages 8 and younger.

50 years ago

Week of July 1, 1971

The Eagle Valley High School Class of 1971 took first place honors at the Flight Days parade. Second place went to the Burners 4-H Club and third place went to the First Bank of Eagle County.

“What well could be a boon to the Eagle River Valley is the opening up of land for housing development just east of Eagle,” the Enterprise reported. Kaibab Industries owned the 42–acre development site.

60 years ago

Week of June 29, 1961

“To spread the story of Eagle’s Fight Days and the featured Little Britches Rodeo, representatives of the chamber of commerce will visit all of the towns in the area within the next week,” the Enterprise reported.

Administrative offices for the Eagle County School District were set to move from Edwards to Eagle. The district office had been maintained in the schoolhouse at Edwards for two years, since the district was reorganized. The new central office was planned at the residences located at the intersection of Third Street and Broadway, which formerly served as employee housing for teachers.

Albert Rodriquez of Red Cliff drowned at Wilmore Pond near Wolcott after he slipped backwards from a rock and fell in the water. He was survived by a wife and nine children, who lived in New Mexico.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Ocean’s Eleven” starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

70 years ago

Week of June 28, 1951

Sgt. Richard Sagrillo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sagrillo of Eagle, was honored for his service in Korea. Sagrillo was credited with locating and setting up a number of hospital tents when the area where he was serving was overcome with casualties.

Evangelist Dorothy Buck was the featured speaker for the Foursquare Church revival in Eagle.

Rural Electric Association approved a $2,900 loan to extend power to the communities of McCoy and Burns.

80 years ago

Week of June 27, 1941

The Eagle Town Board issued a stern warning to residents about watering restrictions. Residents were told they could not run their sprinklers all night long.

Preparations were under way for the annual Mount of the Holy Cross Pilgrimage. The event was scheduled July 1-4 and special worship services were planned on Notch Mountain.