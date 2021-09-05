Time Machine: Five years ago, Gypsum officials decide it’s time to tear down Turgeonville

For decades, the five cottages at Turgeonville, located along U.S. Highway 6 in Gypsum, provided low-cost rental units for residents. But expensive repairs needed at the site convinced the town of Gypsum, owner of the site, to tear down the structures.

5 years ago

Week of Sept. 8, 2016

Someone brandishing a pellet gun seriously injured an osprey hawk in Gypsum. The bird was shot in the chest, but a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was able to capture the osprey and bring it to an animal rehabilitation center located near Silt. If found, the perpetrator faced a fine of up to $10,000

Eagle officials announced construction on the community’s new river park wouldn’t launch until 2018.

Faced with costly repairs for the five-cabin complex, the town of Gypsum announced plans to tear down the Turgeonville structures located along U.S. Highway 6.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 8, 2011

Eagle sales tax receipts were flat for the first six months of 2011 when compared with 2010. While that wasn’t great news, at least it wasn’t as bleak as the town’s three-year trend of dropping revenue.

The 25th annual Eagle Firemen’s Barbecue and Barn Dance was planned at the station on Third Street.

A special ceremony was planned at Freedom Park in Edwards to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 6, 2001

The town of Eagle launched construction on its new $3 million town hall. The anticipated construction timeline was 10 months.

A citizen group submitted petitions to the town of Gypsum seeking a referendum to review the annexation of Chatfield Corners.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration identified four possible sites for an Interstate 70 interchange to serve the Eagle County Regional Airport.

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum discussed a revenue sharing agreement in the event that either community landed a big box store development.

30 years ago

Week of Sept. 12, 1991

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners and the Eagle County Planning Commission approved a 1041 permit request from the Vail Valley Consolidated Water District for a two-phase project to bring water from the town of Gypsum to the airport property.

Opening day enrollment at Eagle County School District topped 2,900 students. Battle Mountain High School had the largest student body in the district with 375 students.

The Vail Valley Foundation named Rick Beverage as account executive for sales and fundraising.

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 10, 1981

The U.S. Forest Service hosted an open house and the Eagle County commissioners held a public hearing — both sessions regarding the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area proposal. The Enterprise published dueling pro/con columns about the development. Bob Young, vice president for HBE Corp., the parent company for Adam’s rib, authored the pro argument. Eagle Town Board member Pat Carlow wrote the dissenting argument.

A 61-year-old Denver woman found her way to the Eagle Police Department after she bought a bottle of liquor and a bus ticket and ended up stranding in town. The “highly inebriated and very jovial” woman was escorted to the county jail to sober up.

In other police news, local cops confiscated “a great, big healthy marijuana plant” growing in a ditch along Brush Creek Road.

In national news, Phyllis Schlafly, a vocal anti-Equal Rights Amendment activist, joined a rally of conservatives in Dallas to protest the nomination of Sandra Day O’Conner to the U.S. Supreme Court.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 9, 1971

The Disney motion picture company scouted locations around Vail for a proposed feature titled “Chateau Bon Vivant.” The movie plot involved a family who inherited an old inn in Colorado.

Janice Starr was appointed Eagle Town Treasurer. Applications were still being accepted for the position or “town man.” The announcement did not include a description of the work duties for the “town man” position.

Pat Day of Edwards took over management of Harry Long’s Conoco Station in Eagle. Day graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1970.

“Be on hand when Miss Anna Marie Hoza of Eagle is sawed in half by the Great Zogi” the Enterprise declared. “This daring event takes place at the EVHS Gym during the Zogi Variety Revue appearance in Gypsum sponsored by the Eagle Lions Club.”

60 years ago

Week of Sept. 7, 1961

“Old man winter made a brief, but vicious, premature visit to Colorado last weekend, stranding holiday motorists and flattening crops,” the Enterprise reported. The storm dumped 15 inches of snow in Red Cliff.

Eagle County School District Superintendent Art Watson reported that local school enrollment had climbed to 1,097 students. That was up from 910 students in 1960.

Diann Bagley won the Miss Little Britches Award at the Cedaredge rodeo. She took first place in calf roping, barrel racing and goat tying.

70 years ago

Week of Sept. 6, 1951

Twenty-nine members of the Battle Mountain Saddle Club participated in a trail ride up Notch Mountain for a view of the Mount of the Holy Cross. The group planned to make the ride an annual event.

A photographer from Time Life Inc. traveled to the area to record local efforts to battle the Engelmann spruce beetle.

“Tom Hartman of Gypsum narrowly escaped death Monday when he was attacked by an angry Brown Swiss bull on the Fritz Borah Ranch,” reported the Enterprise. The animal gored his left arm, but Hartman had his revenge the next day when the bull was shipped to the Denver market.

80 years ago

Week of Sept. 5, 1941

Congressman Edward Taylor, 83, died of a heart attack while en route to his home in Glenwood Springs. Taylor had represented western Colorado for 33 years.

“A new business concern will open up in Eagle tomorrow when William Stanley makes his bow to the public as a merchant in Eagle. Mr. Stanley has purchased the business and fixtures of the former Eagle Market and will conduct a grocery store and meat market at the site, to be known as Stanley’s Cash Grocery,” the Enterprise reported.

Members of the Eagle Fire Department were set to face the Minturn Fire Department in a donkey baseball game.

The Serv-U Shop in Eagle advertised women’s aprons in a various patterns for 35 cents each.