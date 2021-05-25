Vail shifts oversize vehicle, RV parking to West Vail

Charter Bus Lot east of the Lionshead parking structure this week became a construction site to accommodate the future home of the Children’s Garden of Learning. That means parking for all oversize vehicles 20 feet or longer, including buses, RVs and trailers, will be directed to West Vail across from Safeway along the south side of the North Frontage Road.

The oversize vehicle parking area will be available for free throughout the summer. Overnight parking will be allowed east of the West Vail Mall bus stop. Self-serve permits will be available at the bus stop and must be filled out and placed face up and visible through the driver’s side front windshield. No camping will be allowed and vehicles will not be permitted to stay for more than three days.

During the ski season, oversize vehicle parking will move to west of the West Vail Fire station. A permanent home for oversize vehicle parking is currently being evaluated by the town that may include other or additional sites for 2022.

For more information, call Vail Town Engineer Tom Kassmel at 970-479-2235.