Vail to host open house to review options for Booth Creek trailhead restroom

The Booth Creek trail is among the most popular in Vail. That popularity could lead to future limits on access.Chris Dillmann

Vail Daily archive

The town of Vail is inviting neighborhood residents and other users of the Booth Lake trailhead in East Vail to attend an open house Wednesday, Nov. 3, to provide feedback and ask questions about the town’s proposal to construct a permanent restroom at the trailhead.

The open house will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of Vail Mountain School at 3000 Booth Falls Road. Attendees are invited to drop by at any time to meet the town staff and provide feedback on the proposal as well as overall trailhead issues and concerns.

Since 2018, the town has supplied portable toilets at the trailhead during the summer. In reviewing options to improve the guest experience at the trailhead, the Vail Town Council has authorized exploration of a permanent restroom at the site. A request for proposals has been issued by the town to facilitate design work.

During the open house, participants will be asked to view drawings for a three-unit restroom with a green roof like those installed at Ford Park and designed to improve the restroom’s aesthetic qualities and reduce storm runoff. The proposed structure would be 9 feet by 20 feet and would be connected to power, water and sewer. In addition, a water bottle filler station is proposed. The structure would be owned and maintained by the town as part of its current park restroom maintenance routine.

If unable to attend, look to the town of Vail website at Vailgov.com for additional information to be posted after the open house. The project will be subject to the town’s design review process including Design Review Board and the Planning and Environmental Commission approvals. These meeting agendas can be found on the town’s website.

The town hopes to construct the restroom facility during May and June of next year for use during the summer 2022 season. For additional details contact Greg Barrie, Senior Landscape Architect at 970-479-2337 or gbarrie@vailgov.com .