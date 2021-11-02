Vail Town Council early results leaning to Seibert, Staufer, Coggin and Stockmar

Vail voters early Tuesday evening seemed poised to return two incumbents to the Town Council, along with three lifelong residents.

Pete Seibert



Early returns show Pete Seibert leading the field with 611 votes, Jonathan Staufer with 528, Travis Coggin with 494 votes and Brian Stockmar with 490. The top three finishers will serve four-year terms. The person who finishes fourth will serve a two-year term.

Jonathan Staufer



There was a 10-person candidate field this year, with a mix of youth and experience in the group. There were three candidates who grew up in town: Seibert, Staufer and Coggin. Coggin, along with Brian Stockmar, was one of two incumbents running.

Brian Stockmar



There were two open seats, with Jenn Bruno and Mayor Dave Chapin leaving due to town term-limit rules. The new council will select a mayor to serve for the next two years.

Travis Coggin



The group also featured a former Council Member, Kim Newbury Rediker.

The other five candidates, Niko Sayag, Jermaine Wates, Kathryn Middleton, Kirk Hansen and Barry Davis, were all seeking a first term on the council.

The race focused in large part on the traditional issues of housing and transportation, as well as how best to fill employee shortages. There were also discussions about the prospect of the town being too busy on some summer weekends.

Candidates can hold a wide range of opinions, but campaigns are generally civil. That’s been the case this year, with the exception of a handful of “No Staufer” signs sprinkled around town. Staufer dismissed the signs, saying he’d rather focus on issues.

The same thing happened in 2019 during then-candidate Karen Perez’s run for council.