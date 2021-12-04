Vail Valley Charitable Fund lands $100,000 donation ahead of Colorado Gives Day

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund announced than an anonymous donor has pledged to match dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 for those making year-end donations leading up to Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 7.

“This incredibly generous gift will enable us to support the ever-expanding need of locals in our community who are suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness,” said Brooke Skjonsby, executive director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, in a news release. “In the midst of this on-going pandemic, local families have experienced an increased swift and crushing financial burden that too often accompanies sustained illness or a catastrophic injury, so we are grateful to be able to enhance our giving back moving forward.”

Over the past 25 years, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund has raised and distributed in excess of $8.4 million to assist more than 1,800 families in the Vail Valley community who have struggled owing to a medical crisis.

The community has helped the nonprofit grow to meet the needs of those in a crisis when they’ve truly needed it most, and the help the nonprofit affords is accomplished by contributions from individuals and organizations in the Vail Valley. The VVCF recently increased its direct aid grant maximum from $5,000 to $7,500 to provide enhanced assistance with medical bills and living expenses.

In addition to the direct aid grant program, the VVCF serves the community through the Eagle County Smiles children’s dental program, Eagle County Grins adult dental program, Eagle County Moves physical therapy program, and the Vail Breast Cancer Group.

“We are more than grateful for this extraordinary gift,” added Rohn Robbins, the founder of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its board chair. “The selflessness and goodness of such generosity fills our hearts and will enable us to further expand our mission of helping those in our community in need.”

For more information on Colorado Gives Day, and to make a donation, go to ColoradoGives.org/VVCF .