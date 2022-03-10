‘Very aggressive moose’ closes ski run at Beaver Creek

A moose, photographed here on March 1, 2020, hung out along I-70 in Dowd Junction for more than a month during the winter of 2020.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Beaver Creek has made the decision to close Royal Elk Glade this week due to the presence of moose in the area.

“Out of respect for local wildlife and to keep gusts safe, Beaver Creek Ski Patrol has closed a portion of Royal Elk Glade due to a moose calf and its mother in the area,” said John Plack, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek. “The terrain will reopen when it is safe for wildlife and guests.”

Moose sightings have become common in Eagle County in recent decades. In the winter of 2020, a moose hung out along I-70 in Dowd Junction for more than a month.

Moose have been sighted in Vail in recent weeks, as well, and a sign warning guests to beware of moose is currently on display near the Born Free Express chairlift (No. 8) in Lionshead.

A sign at Beaver Creek warns guests of an aggressive moose in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife began introducing moose in Colorado in 1978 and is liable for damage to crops, forage and fences caused by moose.

“Since the transplants, our moose have thrived and expanded their range into good habitats,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife writes on its website . “Colorado’s moose population now approaches 3,000 animals statewide.”

Moose’s long legs allow them to traverse deep winter snows and thick willow habitat types.

“In spite of their size, they often go unnoticed as they spend a great deal of time in heavy, dark cover in willow bottoms and forests,” CPW writes. “Moose can be found in sagebrush, high in the mountains above timberline, as well in the more traditional willow, aspen, pine, and beaver pond-type habitats.”