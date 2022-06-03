Yeoman Park Campground to start hazard-tree clearing in early June

An interior rot issue is impacting trees in and around the Yeoman Park Campground, south of Eagle. Work to remove the trees will begin next week.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

Work to remove 127 hazard trees from the Yeoman Park Campground south of Eagle will begin next week, with hopes of reopening at least portions of the campground later this summer.

The Forest Service closed the Yeoman Park Campground in July 2021 after discovering a number of trees around campsites were rotting at their bases, presenting a significant risk of falling.

“After we had several trees fall in the campground showing this internal rot, including one that fell across a vacant tent pad, we inventoried all the trees within the campground and discovered a large number had the same problem,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

Awarded a 2022 grant from the National Forest Foundation’s Ski Conservation Fund, local operator Beetle Kill Tree Guys will use sawyers and heavy equipment to cut and remove the trees and associated slash.

“This partnership with the National Forest Foundation is allowing us to get the hazard trees removed and the campground reopened much sooner than we could on our own,” Veldhuis said.

The rot appears to be the direct result of damage caused by humans. The campground trees needing to be removed show damage from hatchets, spikes, and nails. The resulting wounds allow fungus and other pathogens to enter and infect the tree, leading to the rot and eventual removal of the tree.

“It’s a great reminder to avoid damaging trees, especially in popular areas like campgrounds, trailheads and overlooks,” Veldhuis said.

Both loops in the campground will remain closed to human entry until the work is completed and the campground re-inspected. The western side of the Will Brown Trail is also closed because it enters the campground.

More information about Yeoman Park and recreating in the White River National Forest, visit at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .