Eagle voters show approval for ballot question authorizing $27M in downtown development bonds

Voters in downtown Eagle showed signs of approving a ballot question from the town’s Downtown Development Authority requesting permission to borrow up to $27 million dollars in tax increment financing bonds.

As of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 81% of residents had voted in favor of the measure and 19% against.

The bonds would be used for small business grants and other improvements to the downtown area.

Only property owners along Capitol and Broadway streets were eligible to vote on the ballot measure, a group that amounted to just 95 people in last year’s election.

About one third of that group, or 37 voters, had cast ballots as of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday with 30 voting in favor and only seven against.

The measure authorizes the Downtown Development Authority to incur up to $27 million in debt, which would be paid back through an increasingly popular public financing method called TIF.

The TIF bonds would allow the entity to get up-front funding for grants and improvements to the downtown area, which would then be paid back over a period of 20 years using the future anticipated increase in tax revenue generated by said improvements.

“Whether it’s sales tax or property tax … if your tax collections are $100 a day and the next year you increase that to $200, that tax increment financing, that revenue stream … supports the bond that you’ve gone into debt for,” Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter said in August.

This is the same financing method used to create the Downtown Development Authority after a ballot initiative was approved by voters in the November 2020 Election.

