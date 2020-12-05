Eagle’s newest shop doesn’t have a name, but it does have a cause

There’s a new pop-up shop in Eagle, which features an array of holiday items and more, and it’s only open until Dec. 23. Operator Vikki Hobbs is dedicating 100% of her store proceeds to her nonprofit organization Crawlin’ to a Cure, which helps local families impacted by cancer.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

If a global pandemic weren’t raging right now, Vikki Hobbs would be working the holiday market circuit to raise money for a cause that’s very dear to her heart.

But COVID-19 canceled the various craft fairs where locals shop and Hobbs attends as a vendor. Faced with the current situation, the Gypsum woman decided to try something new for 2020. She has set up a temporary craft shop in the space next to the Sinclair fuel station in Eagle, formerly the home of Stout House Coffee. Her operation will be open until Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Her shop doesn’t have a name but it does have a cause — 100% of the proceeds benefit Crawlin’ to a Cure, a 501(c)3 organization founded by Vikki and her husband Stewart to raise money for local families impacted by cancer and the Tiffany Myers Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is offered to graduating students in Eagle and Garfield county area public high schools who have been impacted by cancer in their immediate family.

Hobbs said property owner Ed Oyler is donating the space for her pop-up shop.

“Because I am not here to make money for myself, he is just letting us be here,” she said.

When she isn’t helping customers, Hobbs is busy crafting away, supplying more merchandise for the shelves. She has also received donations from Marissa Bergstresser and Cameron Ewing. Sarah Jaramillo, who Hobbs describes as her “bow master,” has fashioned dozens of ribbon decorations for the shop.

Shoppers will find a large array of Christmas ornaments, personalized glass and stainless drinkware, wooden trays and wall hangings, clothing items and more. If something isn’t available immediately, Hobbs is willing to fashion custom orders.

Hobbs announced her venture on her Facebook page and has been pleasantly surprised by the downvalley community’s enthusiastic response to her shop. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she is operating at one of the highest visibility locations in Eagle — at the northeast corner of the Eby Creek Road/Chambers Avenue roundabout.

It’s been a great way to conclude a disappointing year, Hobbs noted. Crawlin’ to a Cure had planned two of its signature off-road racing events last summer — one in Eagle and one in Grand Junction. Both races had to be canceled. Additionally, the nonprofit was going to run monster truck rides at the Western Colorado Sportsman and Outdoors Expo, another local event that is on hiatus this year.

But Hobbs hopes to make up some of Crawlin’ to a Cure’s lost revenues with her short-term retail effort. Her pop-up shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more about Hobbs’ nonprofit, visit crawlintoacure.org