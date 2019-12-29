EagleVail’s Action Jackson Auto wants to bring a new auto repair experience

The crew at Action Jackson Auto. Owner Ross Blankenship is second from right.



Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com.

Business name: Action Jackson Auto

Location: 41000 U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail.

Date opened: April 22, 2019.

Owner: Ross Blankenship.

Contact information: Call 970-949-5800 or go to ActionJacksonAuto.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Auto repair, brake repair, new tires and commercial fleet maintenance.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Action Jackson Auto’s slogan is “brakes, tires, and engines ready!”

Action Jackson Auto is now a full-service shop with more than 12,000 square feet of remodeled space; we have created the ultimate experience where customers can enjoy themselves and forget about any car or truck worries. Our family’s mission in purchasing the Vail Discount Tire brand was to create an experience, and not just another tire transaction. That is what we have done, with car washes for every vehicle that enters our garage, valet pick-up service (door-to-door), and a new mobile command center (Mercedes-Benz 4×4 Sprinters) that can do mobile brake repair, tire balancing, and engine oil changes within a 75-mile radius of Eagle County.

Our local facility is our flagship, but we do plan on expanding to nearby resort towns. In fact, we have already had inquiries about people wanting to franchise the “Action Jackson Auto” concept. We are local, and family-owned; no matter what will always serve Eagle County and the Vail Valley first!

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? The strategy that differentiates Action Jackson Auto from all other competition is the fact that we bring a white glove, valet experience to the automotive repair industry. People are telling their friends about Lily’s Lounge inside our shop with free coffee and movies, and the front desk support crew that greets you at your car and opens the door for you when you leave.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We do things differently at Action Jackson Auto — including free oil changes when people buy a set of tires, built-in warranties and satisfaction guarantees that back up our automotive repair and dedicated service agents who are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. These service agents are trained automotive experts who help customers with valet service to help pick you up from work, and car drop-offs when your vehicle is ready for pick up.

Named after the owner’s daughter, Jackson, we want to make sure that every vehicle and customer is treated like a rock star — like she is!

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I grew up in Texarkana, Texas, and have always had a passion for cars and trucks. My earliest memories were of riding cars and trucks into our rural areas, having the vehicle break down and learning how to fix the vehicle if we wanted to get out of the woods. Knowing practical things like how to repair cars and change oil was the best part of my childhood.

Along with learning practical skills, I was always a bookworm and loved reading and doing well in school. With hard work and studies, I was able to go from my hometown to Ithaca, New York, where I studied at Cornell University. I decided a few years ago to stop pushing paper around and do something to contribute to the American economy. So, after my wife and I, and our daughters Jackson and Lily moved to the Vail Valley, we saw that Vail Discount Tire was for sale and we made a move to purchase the business. It is so relieving to be in a field where I can see the product of our labors helping great locals with their day-to-day lives.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? The most humorous thing to our business is the look on peoples’ faces when they walk into the Action Jackson Auto and see the upgrades. We could place a candid camera at the front door because peoples’ eyes light up when they see how much we improved the previous Vail Discount Tires and turned this place into a rock ‘n’ roll experience.