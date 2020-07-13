Edwards RiverPark developer dies unexpectedly

The Edwards RiverPark plan will begin is public hearings before Eagle County this week without the man who planned to shepherd the proposal through the process.

Don MacKenzie, 57, a project partner with Edwards RiverPark developers UpStream Development and Sierra Trail Investments, LLC, passed away unexpectedly on July 5.

In a July 10 written statement, project manager, Rocky Cortina, said it is very much the wishes of MacKenzie’s family that the review of Edwards RiverPark move forward as scheduled.

“While I and my fellow team members are still in shock over Don’s passing, after considerable consultation with our partners and Don’s wife, Suzanne, we are committed to honoring Don’s life by seeing his incredible vision come to fruition,” Cortina said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Suzanne and their three daughters.”

Cortina complimented county staff efforts and stakeholder comments saying their input has made Edwards RiverPark an enhanced proposal.

“In fulfilling Don’s vision, it is our goal to set the example of sustainable planning principles through the reclamation of a very challenging industrial site, while meeting community needs such as housing for a variety of income levels and lifestyles, generating workforce housing revenues to Eagle County, promoting economic development opportunities, protecting the sensitive Eagle River environment, and providing considerable additional public benefits,” said Cortina.