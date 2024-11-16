Experience the magic of the holidays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

The Silhouettes, the world-renowned shadow dance company, is coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center to perform "The Light of Christmas" on December 27.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is ringing in the holiday season with a diverse lineup of world-class entertainment. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 3, the Vilar will host five extraordinary shows that capture the warmth and wonder of the season in the heart of Beaver Creek Village.

Kicking things off on Dec. 22 will be Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three. The string trio will perform their enthralling, genre-bending “A Time for Three” holiday program, showcasing many of their best-known songs of the season and along with virtuosic classical selections.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning string trio, Time for Three, will perform their “A Time for Three Holiday” program on December 22 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Lauren Desberg/Courtesy photo

Then on Dec. 23, acclaimed bluegrass ensemble Authentic Unlimited will bring a heartwarming holiday experience called “An Authentic Christmas.” The evening will feature beloved Christmas classics re-imagined through the group’s signature traditional bluegrass sound, delivering a unique and festive musical celebration.

Just after the Christmas holiday, guests can enjoy world-renowned shadow dance company The Silhouettes performing “The Light of Christmas” on Dec. 27. The Silhouettes combine light, color, video, dance, acting and mime to create an unforgettable holiday spectacle.

Mountainfilm on Tour will kick off the New Year on Jan. 2. Co-presented with Vail Symposium, this carefully curated selection of documentary short films explores the theme of resilience through culturally rich and engaging storytelling.

Finally, on Jan. 3, the Vilar will round out the holiday season with a performance by legendary Chicago based comedy troupe The Second City. The group will celebrate 65 years of laughs with a best-of show featuring favorite songs, sketches and characters written by their illustrious alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Bill Murray and many more comedy legends.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center always brings the holiday vibes during the festive season. ShowLove Media/John-Ryan Lockman

“The holidays have always been a special time at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, and this year’s lineup truly captures the magic and diversity that our venue is known for,” said Cameron Morgan, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “From bluegrass and dance to documentary films and iconic comedy, we’re creating opportunities for families to come together and make lasting memories in our intimate mountain setting. These shows exemplify what makes the Vilar such a unique destination during the holidays.”

Throughout the season, the Vilar will once again display its signature holiday tree in the lobby, creating the perfect backdrop for family photos and adding to the magical atmosphere of the theater during the most enchanting time of the year.

For more information about the Vilar Center’s holiday schedule and to purchase tickets, visit VilarPAC.org or call 970-845-8497.