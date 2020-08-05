Final Riverfront parcel set to be developed in Avon

Two lots near the Eagle River in Avon are set to be developed with a three-story duplexes on each parcel for four units total. The project will require the paved recreation path to be moved 5 feet closer to the Eagle River.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The final piece of the planned development known as Riverfront in Avon is set to be built on two lots near the Eagle River, with a duplex on each lot.

Each duplex will contain two townhomes; the eastern duplex will be 2,289 square feet and the western duplex will be 2,389 square feet, with three floors measuring 48 feet, 6 inches in total height.

East West Resort Development expects to receive construction pricing in late September and expects to put a price tag on the units during the winter season, Jim Telling with East West Partners told the Avon Town Council last week. The units have not been presold.

The council unanimously approved the project after holding a virtual public hearing, which received no public participation. Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes expressed concern regarding the size of the units and the project’s encroachment into the 75-foot Eagle River setback.

“That 75-foot setback just feels so much closer, because of the course of the river,” Hymes told the Vail Daily on Tuesday.

‘A bit tight’

The Eagle Valley Regional Trail, a paved public walking path which runs along the Eagle River setback, will have to be moved to accommodate the project.

Councilmembers and planners expressed concern that the walking path will be too close to the western-most unit; in approving the project the council added a condition that the path be moved another 5 feet closer to the river during construction. Telling also noted that the building would be moved 2 feet away from the path, for 7 additional feet of buffer between the building and the path.

“It’s a bit tight,” said councilmember Chico Thuon. “The homeowner would probably be more offended than somebody walking through there, and it probably might sit empty often.”

The Riverfront duplexes represent what the developer and the town are calling the final phase of development for the area, which is surrounded by the Eagle River to the south, Riverfront Lane to the north and the Westin Riverfront Hotel to the west.

The Riverfront subdivision also contains several duplexes, a triplex and a lodge building, which are currently in various stages of completion. East West Resort Development also received an extension of the development rights for the eastern end of the Riverfront area in October, presenting an idea for a 60-100 unit development east of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa along the Eagle River and Avon Road.